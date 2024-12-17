One of the largest subways in the city, Metro Junction subway, is clean and well-maintained, with eight entry points. Security is in place, and cleaning is done daily. However, pedestrians have requested better illustrations and signage inside the subway.

Mumbai's subways, crucial lifelines for pedestrians navigating the city’s bustling streets, continue to highlight stark disparities in maintenance between the suburbs and the city. While subways in suburbs paint a grim picture, areas like Churchgate, CSMT, and Metro Junction, Fort were found clean and orderly during a mid-day inspection. The Mahim subway has remained closed since the pandemic, while others, like the Sion subway, grapple with issues such as inadequate cleaning, insufficient security, and structural shortcomings. Civic activists have criticised the BMC for its “stepmotherly treatment” of the suburbs, arguing that these areas, despite contributing significantly to property taxes, are often overlooked in favour of South Mumbai’s well-maintained subways.

Metro Junction Subway

One of the largest subways in the city, Metro Junction subway, is clean and well-maintained, with eight entry points. Security is in place, and cleaning is done daily. However, pedestrians have requested better illustrations and signage inside the subway.

Churchgate Subway

One of the busiest subways where hawkers continue to be a nuisance

As one of Mumbai’s busiest subways, the main issue here is hawker nuisance. During the team’s visit on Monday, it was found that the BMC had taken action against hawkers.

Paan stained walls of Churchgate Subway. Pics/Shadab Khan

Sion Circle Subway

Security guards inside the subway

This subway is relatively clean and has two security guards stationed. However, one entrance, leading to Sion Circle Subway, is closed. Two of the entrances, specifically gates 1 and 5, are not wheelchair-friendly, as they are elevated above ground level.

One entrance, leading to Sion Circle subway, is closed. Pics/Ashish Raje

Mahim Subway

Mahim Subway has been closed since the pandemic. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Mahim Subway was originally planned in 2008 to connect Veer Savarkar Marg to Lady Jamshedji Road. However, after a few months, the BMC closed it, citing nuisance caused by beggars. Following persistent follow-ups by locals, the BMC reopened the subway in 2015. Yet, within a few months, it was closed again. After further demands from residents, the BMC reopened it a few years later.

In 2020, the subway was partially constructed near Mohammad Ali Rogay Garden at the Lady Jamshedji Road junction. However, the BMC ultimately scrapped the project, citing the Metro 3 line passing underneath L J Road as the reason. Despite spending over R3 crore on the project, the subway has remained unused for the past four years.

Irfan Machiwala, a local resident, said, “The subway has been closed since the pandemic. We proposed converting it into a medical centre, public library, or study space for students, but we haven’t received any response.” Another resident added, “When we spoke to BMC officials, they informed us that the subway was shut down due to drug addicts causing a nuisance at night.”

Sion Subway

Sion Subway is cleaner but the walls have paan stains. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Sion Subway near the BEST depot is in reasonably good condition. The BMC has deployed a security guard and a housekeeper to clean the subway once a day. However, paan stains are still visible on the walls.

“This subway has five access points, each with two lanes. There should be at least three security guards,” said a pedestrian.

Sadanand Shetty, a regular subway user, said, “There are paan stains on the walls. Proper cleaning is required.” A college student noted, “This subway has two internal lanes, but there is only one security guard. Sometimes it feels unsafe in the evenings. Also, there is a need for CCTV surveillance,” she added.

CSMT Subway

CSMT Subway appeared to be free of hawkers on Monday evening as the BMC had been actively cracking down on them. Pics/Shadab Khan

Another of the city’s busiest subways, the CSMT Subway, appeared free of hawkers on Monday evening as the BMC had been actively cracking down on them in recent days. However, a pedestrian noted, “Some hawkers return late in the evening.”

Sanjay Gurav, a resident of Fort, said, “After office hours, hawkers resume their business. The BMC should appoint its own security guards to control this issue.”

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Subways should be clean and well-lit. We have appointed agencies for this, and if there are any issues, we will address them.”

Civic activists slam BMC

Civic activists criticised the BMC for its alleged bias towards South Mumbai.

Godfrey Pimenta, a civic activist, said, “The BMC has a regular pattern of stepmotherly treatment towards the suburbs, even though the suburbs pay higher property taxes.”

Anil Galgali, another activist, added, “South Mumbai receives better attention because government officials, industrialists, and ministers live there. This disparity is unacceptable.”