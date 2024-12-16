A survey conducted by mid-day across pedestrian subways in both the eastern and western suburbs has uncovered alarming issues of deteriorating infrastructure, neglectful maintenance, and inaccessibility

Chunabhatti subway suffers from leakage and drain water flooding; (left) water gushing out of an uncovered drain. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten x 00:00

Dark, dingy, and unsafe—pedestrian subways across Mumbai’s island city and suburbs are in dire need of attention. Many lack proper lighting, are plagued by hawkers, and serve as hubs for illegal activities. During monsoons, they often become unusable due to waterlogging and leaks. mid-day explored these subways to uncover their persistent issues. Here’s what we found, starting with the suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Suburbs

Chunabhatti Subway

Chunabhatti subway suffers from chronic leakage and drain water flooding. “There is always drain water overflowing into the subway. We have to wade through it daily,” said Ashok Kalar, a local resident. The subway built 40 years ago under the Eastern Express Highway, also has cracked walls and a foul odour. Recently, the BMC installed iron grills at the entrance to minimise water seepage. However, proper maintenance remains lacking.

Ramabai Colony Subway (Ghatkopar)



Ramabai Colony subway is not clean and has broken flooring, and walls stained with paan. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

This is one of the busiest subways in eastern suburbs, located under the Eastern Express Highway. It suffers from irregular cleaning, broken flooring, and walls stained with paan. Though locals claim there is a security guard, none were present during mid-day’s visit. Dhanajay Singh, a resident, said, “Subway is always dusty and stinks. Better lighting, CCTV cameras, and regular cleaning are badly needed.”

Kurla Subway



Subway inb Kurla is closed due to ongoing Metro construction, forcing pedestrians to cross the busy road instead. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

One subway at Kurla, near the signal, is closed due to ongoing Metro construction, forcing pedestrians to cross the busy road instead. Another subway connecting Kurla East and West is overrun by hawkers and becomes inaccessible during monsoons.

Mankhurd Subway



Mankhurd Subway is in a deplorable condition. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Located under the railway tracks, this subway connects Maharashtra Nagar to the Sion-Panvel highway and is in a deplorable condition. It floods during monsoons, rendering it unusable despite a pedestrian bridge built nearby by the BMC. “Flooding during the monsoons is a major problem. A proper footpath would help,” suggested Ashok Kalokhe, a resident.

Western Suburbs

Vanrai Subway (Goregaon)



Vanrai subway lacks accessibility for physically disabled and is not clean. PICS/NIMESH DAVE

This subway near Vanrai police station on the Western Express Highway is popular among residents. However, it lacks accessibility for physically disabled individuals. While lights are installed, there is a need for better tiling, additional lighting, CCTV cameras, and ramps for wheelchair users.

Gundavali Subway (Andheri)

This subway, at the level of the service road, is among the more accessible options. It is well-lit, but locals suggested adding CCTV cameras and deploying security guards for nighttime safety.

Santacruz East Subway (New Agripada)



Santacruz subway is in relatively good condition. PICS/NIMESH DAVE

In relatively good condition, this subway is well-lit but would benefit from a ramp or platform for wheelchair users.

Shankarwadi Subway (Jogeshwari)



Shankarwadi subway urgently requires proper steps and ramps for accessibility. PICS/NIMESH DAVE

This subway urgently requires proper steps and ramps for accessibility. A senior citizen using the subway said, “Pedestrian needs are overlooked, while all facilities are in place for vehicles. This subway needs better lighting, security guards, and CCTV cameras, especially at night, as drug addicts sometimes take refuge here.”

Bandra East Subway (Subhash Nagar)



Bandra East subway faces problems with broken tiles and poor lighting. PICS/NIMESH DAVE

This subway faces problems with broken tiles and poor lighting. Like others, it also needs a ramp to accommodate wheelchair users.

Ramnagar Subway (Near domestic airport)



Ramnagar subway lacks proper illumination also doesn’t have disability access. PICS/NIMESH DAVE

This subway lacks proper illumination and is not wheelchair-friendly.