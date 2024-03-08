K West ward’s asst municipal commissioner says violators will face music, residents thankful

The Parinee Aria building, one of the spots in Juhu visited by BMC officials on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters x 00:00

In the wake of an exposé by mid-day and a follow-up letter from residents of Gulmohar Road, the K West ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday conducted a survey to crack down on developers who flout air pollution mitigation guidelines in Juhu.

Details of investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a whistleblower’s information, mid-day had visited three spots in Juhu to check if developers had complied with stop-work notices issued by the BMC. Despite the warnings, several construction activities were continuing unabated. A letter dated February 29 from the K West ward office to MHADA authorities, revealed that three projects in the area had been issued stop-work notices and eight show-cause notices for failing to adhere to pollution guidelines. mid-day visited the sites on Saturday, March 2, only to discover that work was still in progress. This reporter then posed as a potential buyer to investigate the matter. The sting operation confirmed the developers’ non-compliance with directives.

Residents’ letter

Meanwhile, on March 6, the residents of Gulmohar Road approached the assistant municipal commissioner, handing him a letter demanding he take stringent action against errant developers. The letter also called for an investigation into ongoing redevelopment projects to ensure compliance with regulations; stringent measures to compel these projects to adhere to proper cleaning practices, including the use of water where necessary; the implementation of immediate steps to mitigate dust pollution on the pathway to Kaifi Azmi Park and long-term solutions to address air quality concerns caused by construction activities in the area.

The aftermath

Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward said, “Our team conducted a survey of developers flouting the pollution guidelines in Juhu on March 7. Originally, 11 sites were issued notices for flouting guidelines.

The number will increase shortly after the survey is completed. Stringent action will be taken against the sites which are found to violate the air pollution mitigation guidelines. The permission-giving authority of many of the sites in this area is MHADA. We had requested them to take stringent action against developers flouting air pollution guidelines via a letter dated February 29.”

“The survey aims to enforce strict adherence to environmental regulations and ensure the protection of the local ecosystem and residents’ well-being,” said an official. Another official involved in the survey stated, “We visited the Gulmohar Road along with some other locations to identify developers flouting pollution guidelines. We will serve notices to some more errant developers.”

A security guard present at a construction site on Gulmohar Road said, “Officials visited the locality around noon. I saw them visiting four other sites whose entrances are visible from the place where I am stationed.” A Juhu resident said, “Civic officials visited many under-construction and redevelopment sites to check whether air pollution guidelines are being followed. The fact that BMC has started the survey is very reassuring and we hope that construction sites violating air pollution mitigation guidelines will be dealt with legally by the ward office.”

Mar 2

Day mid-day visited sites