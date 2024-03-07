Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Exclusive | Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles

Updated on: 07 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Despite stop-work notice, three sites in posh neighbourhood flout norms and continue with construction; ward officer writes to MHADA

Exclusive | Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles

Kuber Villa, a project in Juhu that was issued stop-work notice on March 3. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Key Highlights

  1. Developers in Juhu have refused to heed stop-work notices issued by the BMC
  2. A survey was carried out in Juhu based on residents’ complaints
  3. Three under-development projects in the area had been issued stop-work notices

An investigation by mid-day, based on information received by a whistleblower, has revealed that developers in Juhu have refused to heed stop-work notices issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A letter from K West ward to MHADA authorities dated February 29 provided by the whistleblower revealed that after a survey was carried out in Juhu based on residents’ complaints, three under-development projects in the area had been issued stop-work notices while eight had been issued show-cause notices for violating BMC-issued pollution guidelines.

