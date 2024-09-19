Mumbai: Swimmer drowns at Ganpati visarjan in Virar

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

24-year-old struggles without help; police cite seizure as cause of death

Amit Satish Mohite, the swimmer

A 24-year-old swimmer drowned during the Ganpati visarjan at Virar East late Tuesday night. The family claimed that neither the police, municipal corporation nor other swimmers helped him while he was struggling. However, police stated that the swimmer drowned after suffering a seizure.


The swimmer, Amit Satish Mohite, was a resident of Phoolpada in Virar and worked for the municipal corporation in towing operations in the Vasai-Virar area. The Mohite family also claimed that swimmers were not provided with floats or any safety equipment during the idol immersion.



A video grab showing Mohite being fished out of the water. Pics/Hanif Patel
A police officer said, “Around 3.30 am on Wednesday, while Mohite was performing the Ganpati immersion, he suffered a seizure and drowned. Locals rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.”

Mohite's brother, Machan, said, “My brother was a good swimmer. While he was drowning, no one came forward to help him or pull him from the water. There was no safety equipment available for the swimmers, including floaters and tubes.”

Mohite's mother, Meena, said, “I lost my son, and nobody helped him. He drowned, and I rushed to the spot, even informing an officer that I would jump into the water to save him, but they refused. I demand justice for my son.”

Robbery during visarjan

During the Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja and other Ganpati mandals' idols at Lower Parel, multiple cases of theft were reported between September 15-16.

On September 15-16, around four mobile phones and nine gold chains were stolen from devotees in the Lalbaug area. On September 17-18, Kalachowkie police arrested four individuals involved in mobile theft and recovered around six stolen phones.

Another death during visarjan 

Jitendra Ramchandra Takekar, 56, who came to Lalbaug during the visarjan on Tuesday, passed away. Takekar, a photographer, had come to Lalbaug to take pictures, according to police. While photographing, he collapsed and was rushed to KEM hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

