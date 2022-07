A majority of the cases reported have come from the metropolitan region, with 22 cases in Palghar and 15 in Mumbai, while Kolhapur had 1 death

Swine flu cases in the state have seen an uptick in the past fortnight, with a majority of the cases being reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Of the 38 cases reported across Maharashtra, 22 or 55 per cent are from Palghar and 15 or 39 per cent are from Mumbai, said health officials.