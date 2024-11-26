As of now, T2 has a temporary ramp to the main road on two sides-- one near the Sahar Cargo Complex road and bus stop outside the airport, and the other near the Sahar police station road on the opposite side

Officials examining the plan to improve connectivity

The long walk and detour at T2 Airport Metro Station on the underground Aqua Line 3 may soon be a thing of the past, as a new temporary walkway with direct connectivity to the airport building is being built, an official said on Tuesday.

Aseem Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department of the Maharashtra government, during an inspection today, instructed agencies involved in metro operations to facilitate a temporary walkway above the under-construction Metro Red Line 7 station to provide seamless connectivity and enhance the travel experience for commuters.

Gupta, along with officials from MMRC, MMRDA, MMMOCL, and MIAL, visited the CSMIA-T2 metro station today to resolve the issue of shorter and direct connectivity to the airport terminal from the Metro Line 3 station.

However, this is a very long, almost half-a-kilometer walk just to exit or enter the station, which is not advisable for senior citizens. Works on two other Mumbai Metro stations (Red Line 7 and Gold Line 8) are in progress on either side of the temporary walkway.

The station also features the tallest escalator in the country at 21 meters.