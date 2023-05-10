Mumbai: Tainted civic workers still on BMC payroll

RTI finds they were roped in during the COVID crisis despite being under suspension, but are still hanging around despite pandemic being behind us

Representation pic

More that a hundred BMC employees who had been suspended over serious charges such as dereliction of duty and graft were reinstated in 2020, the reply to an RTI query has revealed. The reason for the shocking decision? Staff shortage amid the pandemic. However, the 117 officials and staffers in question are still on the civic body’s payroll. While a few of the reinstated officials were suspended for dereliction of duty and are facing departmental inquiries, many employees were caught red-handed accepting bribes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.