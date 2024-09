Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’

Experts say it will end up being another failed project, like the Mumbai Monorail

Pod Taxis ferrying passengers in London. File pic

Citizens, transport experts and analysts have heavily criticised the idea They say that it could be another example of a transport project gone wrong The major problem with the Pod Taxi is the frequency and investment returns

Citizens, transport experts and analysts have heavily criticised the idea of the personal Pod Taxi service that the MMRDA is working on for BKC and said that it could be another example of a transport project gone wrong, like the Mumbai Monorail.