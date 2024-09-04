Breaking News
Mumbai gets a step closer to ushering Pod Taxi system

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

MMRDA has appointed a firm to introduce the personalised transport system at BKC in Mumbai; system operational at Heathrow Airport, London



The pod taxis at the Heathrow Airport, London. File pic

Listen to this article

Mumbai is getting another new mode of transport. One that is similar in appearance to an autorickshaw, but which is classier and more personalised. A personal rapid transit (pod car) on the lines of those working at the Heathrow Airport in London will soon be a reality for the city. The system is presently publicly operational only at the Heathrow airport since May 2011 and is referred to as the Heathrow pod system, consisting of 21 vehicles operating on a 3.9-kilometre route connecting Terminal 5 to its business passenger car park.


The 282nd executive committee meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), chaired by the chief secretary, on Wednesday granted approval for the appointment of Sai Green Mobility Private Limited as the concessionaire. The firm has been entrusted with the design, engineering, development, construction, testing, commissioning also operation and maintenance on Design, Finance, Build-Operate-Transfer (DFBOT) basis of the automated rapid transit system (pod taxi) in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The firm has partnered with Ultra PRT, a technology provider with a proven track record which has been running the operational Pod Taxi system at Heathrow.



The Pod Taxi system, being fully autonomous and capable of operating at a frequency of 15 to 30 seconds, is ideally suited for the narrow roads connecting BKC to Bandra and Kurla suburban stations. Fares for the Pod Taxi system have also been finalized based on stated preference surveys conducted among current auto and bus users. Presently, commuters pay Rs 15.33 per km by metered auto and Rs 30 to Rs 40 in a share-auto per passenger for travel to BKC from Bandra or Kurla. Similarly, taxi users pay R18.67 per km, while Ola and Uber drivers often charge dynamic rates ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 100 for short 2-3 km trips from stations to BKC.


The surveys revealed that approximately 70 per cent of auto users and 36 per cent of bus users are willing to pay Rs 21 per km for the Pod Taxi service. Consequently, the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) recommended a fare of Rs 21 per km, with an annual increase of 4 per cent to account for inflation and operational costs. MMRDA will notify the rates during the conditions precedent phase of the project.

The decision to implement the Pod Taxi system follows a comprehensive Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) commissioned by MMRDA, which explored various technologies operational across the globe. The study, peer-reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers, recommended the Pod Taxi system for BKC due to its suitability for the region’s topography and the expected traffic growth.

The project was first approved during MMRDA's 156th Authority Meeting on March 6, 2024, with an estimated cost of R1016.34 crore on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The financial model, developed by the TEFS consultant and reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers anticipates a construction period of three years and a concession period of 30 years. The model includes provisions for a fixed concession fee and a percentage of revenue sharing with MMRDA.

Chief Minister and MMRDA chairman Eknath Shinde said the pod taxi system will serve as a model for future urban transport projects across India, ensuring sustainable and efficient mobility for our citizens. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA metropolitan commissioner said, “The Pod Taxi project in BKC marks a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. This system will not only improve last-mile connectivity but also reduce congestion and provide a modern, efficient mode of transportation for daily commuters.” 

BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai mumbai news news

