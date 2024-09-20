My colleagues shifted me to hospital,” said 29-year-old ticket checker Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit

TC Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit shows his injury

A ticket checker was assaulted by an unidentified passenger with a hockey stick at Nallasopara station on Thursday. The passenger had a second class ticket and had boarded a first class compartment.

“Around 7am, I confronted an about 20-year-old passenger in the first class compartment who had a second class ticket with him. He was wearing a green T shirt. When I asked him to pay a fine of Rs 345, he said he had just Rs 210 in his pocket. I told him to pay the student category fine of Rs 150 and issued him a receipt. About an hour later, at 9 am, he returned and hit me on my ear with a hockey stick and fled. My colleagues shifted me to hospital,” said 29-year-old ticket checker Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit.

This is a second assault on a WR TC in a month. Last month, on an AC local train from Churchgate to Virar, a TC was assaulted by three passengers who had boarded the train with invalid tickets. The TC, Jasbir Singh, had suffered minor injuries during the altercation.