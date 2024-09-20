Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai TC assaulted by student with a hockey stick at Nalasopara

Mumbai: TC assaulted by student with a hockey stick at Nalasopara

Updated on: 21 September,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

My colleagues shifted me to hospital,” said 29-year-old ticket checker Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit

Mumbai: TC assaulted by student with a hockey stick at Nalasopara

TC Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit shows his injury

Listen to this article
Mumbai: TC assaulted by student with a hockey stick at Nalasopara
x
00:00

A ticket checker was assaulted by an unidentified passenger with a hockey stick at Nallasopara station on Thursday. The passenger had a second class ticket and had boarded a first class compartment. 


“Around 7am, I confronted an about 20-year-old passenger in the first class compartment who had a second class ticket with him. He was wearing a green T shirt. When I asked him to pay a fine of Rs 345, he said he had just Rs 210 in his pocket. I told him to pay the student category fine of Rs 150 and issued him a receipt. About an hour later, at 9 am, he returned and hit me on my ear with a hockey stick and fled. My colleagues shifted me to hospital,” said 29-year-old ticket checker Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit. 



This is a second assault on a WR TC in a month. Last month, on an AC local train from Churchgate to Virar, a TC was assaulted by three passengers who had boarded the train with invalid tickets. The TC, Jasbir Singh, had suffered minor injuries during the altercation. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nalasopara mumbai mumbai news western railway

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK