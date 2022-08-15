Mumbai: Ten new AC local services announced by Central Railway

The services will be operational for Badlapur, Thane and Kalyan commuters.

Mumbai AC local train. File Pic

The Central Railway on Monday announced 10 more AC EMU services, replacing existing ones. A date would be announced at a later stage, the railways said. With this, the number of AC local train services on CR has now gone up to 66, the highest so far. The services will be operational for Badlapur, Thane and Kalyan commuters.

Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said, "the response to AC services has been overwhelming with six times rise in passenger numbers. The total number of 1,810 suburban services on Mumbai division will remain unchanged."

Also Read: Thane: AC local trains most popular among Dombivli commuters

The break up of 10 AC services:



4 Thane - CSMT- Thane (2 UP + 2 Down)

4 Badlapur - CSMT- Badlapur ( 2 UP + 2 Down)

2 Kalyan -CSMT - Kalyan (1 UP +1 Down)