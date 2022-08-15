Breaking News
Mumbai: Ten new AC local services announced by Central Railway

Updated on: 15 August,2022 12:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The services will be operational for Badlapur, Thane and Kalyan commuters.

Mumbai AC local train. File Pic


The Central Railway on Monday announced 10 more AC EMU services, replacing existing ones. A date would be announced at a later stage, the railways said. With this, the number of AC local train services on CR has now gone up to 66, the highest so far. The services will be operational for Badlapur, Thane and Kalyan commuters.


Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said, "the response to AC services has been overwhelming with six times rise in passenger numbers. The total number of 1,810 suburban services on Mumbai division will remain unchanged."

The break up of 10 AC services:


4 Thane - CSMT- Thane (2 UP + 2 Down)
4 Badlapur - CSMT- Badlapur ( 2 UP + 2 Down)
2 Kalyan -CSMT - Kalyan (1 UP +1 Down)

 

