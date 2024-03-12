BMC says it has got lot of response, hence had to extend

The desalination plant will come up at Manori with a capacity to produce 200 million litres of potable water per day. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Tenders for desalination project extended again x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





BMC has extended the date of submission of tenders for the desalination project This is the fourth time that BMC has extended the date of submission The civic body issued a tender notice on December 4, 2023, to set up a desalination plant

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the date of submission of tenders for the desalination project. This is the fourth time that BMC has extended the date of submission of the bid worth Rs 3,520 crore.

The civic body issued a tender notice on December 4, 2023, to set up a desalination plant at Manori with a capacity to produce 200 million litres of potable water per day. This could increase to 400 million litres. BMC said this would be a build-operate-transfer project. “We are getting quotes from companies. That’s why we have decided to extend the date to get a better response,” the official added. Meanwhile, BMC has set a target of getting this project approved by June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to civic documents, the first deadline for submitting tenders was January 4, 2024, then January 29, then February 17, then March 11. “Now BMC has decided to move the deadline to April 12. We are looking for a global response for the project,” the official added. “After issuing the work order, the project will be developed in four years. The contract includes development of the project and running it for 20 years. The first project is to treat 200 million litres of water per day,” the official added.

Development of the project is worth around Rs 1,600 crore and operation and maintenance cost is around Rs 1,920 crore.