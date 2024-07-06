Breaking News
Mumbai: The 100 heroes who restored Queen’s necklace while you slept

Updated on: 06 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BMC workers collect five jeeps worth of litter including footwear, bottles and bags

Mumbai: The 100 heroes who restored Queen’s necklace while you slept

A worker gathers the trash along Marine Drive

More than 100 sweepers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), cleaned up the Marine Drive area overnight from 11.30 pm to 8 am. The collected garbage included a significant amount of food wrappers, water bottles, bags, shoes, slippers and other items. From the collected garbage, around five jeeps filled up with shoes, slippers, and other recyclable items will be sent for recycling instead of being sent to the dumping ground.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation marine drive team india wankhede mumbai news mumbai

