Mumbai: ‘There is power in encouragement’

As Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) law marks 10 years, an awards event spotlighted safety at workspaces

Sridhar Rangayan with his mother at the KelpHR POSH Awards 2023 event at Bandra. Pics/Sameer Markande

It is 10 years since the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) law was formed. The POSH Act was enacted by the government in 2013, to address sexual harassment faced by women in the workplace. The milestone anniversary was marked by an event called the KelpHR POSH Awards 2023, which acknowledged and awarded the ‘Top 25 Safest Workplaces in India.’

On a Thursday late morning at a Bandra centre the audience, comprising award winners and organisation leaders and employees heard event anchor, Nishtha Nishant, acting CEO of TWEET Foundation which is a trans-led organisation working to empower the trans community, set the tenor as she said, “Finding safety at the workplace translates into happiness, capability and the freedom to be yourself.”

Dr Pradnya Saravade makes her point at the KelpHR POSH Awards 2023 event at Bandra

Smita Shetty-Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder KelpHR said, “The POSH is just 10 years old and in that sense it is a young law. Yet, it has changed the lens of how corporate and workplaces view their space. When we talk about safety it means that your workspace should not be just physically safe but psychologically safe too.”

The loop

Chief guest Dr Pradnya Saravade (IPS), director general of police, railways, Maharashtra State, in her riveting address said after giving away several awards, “This is a great way to celebrate 10 years of POSH.” The dignified cop opined that safety at the workplace completes the loop. She explained, “We had laws for women’s safety at home like domestic violence, etc., there were laws for women’s safety in public spaces too. This was the missing piece and the POSH Act makes up the trio when it comes to overall women’s safety.”

Positive vibes

The top cop took a philosophical view of laws saying they stipulate punitive action. Yet, she said, “There is nothing like encouraging something. Encouragement actually goes a long way and can change the culture of a place.” Saravade said, “Law enforcement personnel consider their framework as “negative” as it is the nature of their work to catch those who break the law. It is not just punishment but awards and recognition that are important. That is why we have something called ‘Beyond The Call of Duty’ in the Railways. Personnel have, in so many instances, gone over and beyond their call of duty saving numerous lives, where people have attempted suicide on the train tracks. Many police persons have saved these souls at considerable risk to their own lives. We have rewarded these heroes. We now have higher numbers of personnel who are going beyond their call of duty. It shows the power of encouragement.” She ended, “There are good things happening in the private/corporate workspace when it comes to fighting harassment but lots needs to be done in Govt. workspaces.”

Being inclusive

From enforcement to inclusivity, the event’s keynote speaker, Sridhar Rangayan an out gay man and director, Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival brought in the diversity and safe working space aspect into the spotlight. Rangayan said, “The MeToo movement really opened my eyes to workplace harassment. How do you belong to an organisation? When you feel safe.” Rangayan said over time, inclusivity has changed too. “Earlier, inclusivity meant getting more women into the workspace. With so many women working today, it is now about having Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) employees in the organisation. When you employ a transgender person, remember that they may have the same skills, the same commitment as anybody else, the LGBT is just a tag.”

Fear persists

For the film director there is a realisation that, “There are several frontrunners in the corporate space when it comes to LGBT inclusivity. Yet, verbal harassment which also comes under the sexual harassment umbrella is present in some organisations. There are a worryingly high number of employees who are in the closet in workspaces. You bring your full self to your company by being out and the company has to create that atmosphere of safety.” Rangayan trained the lens on the personal and importance of acceptance as he explained, “I am an out gay man. My mother is from a Tier II place (she was in the audience and earned a round of applause) and the family accepted me. That started my journey to being my full self. I wear many hats and do so with pride,” he signed off.