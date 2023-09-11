Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 September,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Chief Minister’s special hotline for garbage complaints, launched in June, reveals most complaints came from Kurla, Andheri (West), and Malad; least complaints from Mulund, Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road

Garbage on a road near Bandra Reclamation on September 10. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar


Key Highlights

  1. BMC data reveals that the CM`s helpline received a total of 6,388 complaints
  2. Out of these, 4,848 complaints were related to garbage accumulation
  3. Kurla`s municipal L ward received the highest number, with 496 complaints

The garbage helpline, started by CM Eknath Shinde in the absence of corporators and pending civic elections at the BMC has been inundated with thousands of calls and complaints since its launch in June 2023. According to statistics compiled by the civic body, Kurla, Andheri West, and Malad rank as the top three wards with the highest number of garbage accumulation complaints, with Kurla leading the list.

