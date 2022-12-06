×
Mumbai: Thick smog envelops city, as air quality ‘very poor’

Updated on: 06 December,2022 05:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

The air quality is predicted to be in poor category today; wind stagnation is blamed for the polluted air

A thick layer of smog envelops Prabhadevi, as seen from Shivaji Park in Dadar, on Monday. According to SAFAR, Mazagon recorded an AQI of 342 and Colaba 336. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbaikars woke up to a smoggy skyline on Monday, as the city’s air quality worsened from poor to very poor, with an AQI of over 300. Meteorologists have attributed the deterioration to build-up of air pollution in the atmosphere.

