Mumbai: Thick smog envelops city, as air quality ‘very poor’

The air quality is predicted to be in poor category today; wind stagnation is blamed for the polluted air
A thick layer of smog envelops Prabhadevi, as seen from Shivaji Park in Dadar, on Monday. According to SAFAR, Mazagon recorded an AQI of 342 and Colaba 336. Pic/Ashish Raje
Mumbaikars woke up to a smoggy skyline on Monday, as the city’s air quality worsened from poor to very poor, with an AQI of over 300. Meteorologists have attributed the deterioration to build-up of air pollution in the atmosphere.