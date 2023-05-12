Mumbai: Three held for killing 42-year-old man in Worli

The deceased has been identified as Rajan Das alias Bengali and the three accused as Sachin Kavander, Sada Kavander and Bhavesh Salve, according to the police

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a 42-year-old man in the Worli area, said Mumbai police. The deceased has been identified as Rajan Das alias Bengali and the three accused as Sachin Kavander, Sada Kavander and Bhavesh Salve, according to the police.

Providing further details about the incident, the police said that the deceased allegedly demanded sexual pleasure from the wife of accused Kavandar by offering Rs 500 which triggered the incident. The police said, "The deceased allegedly demanded sexual favours from the wife of one of the accused identified as Kavendar by offering Rs 500, due to which there was a conflict between them which led to the murder."

"Later, the wife of accused Kavander informed her husband about the deceased's demand after which he along with his nephew Bhavesh Salve went and assaulted Das with sticks and stones on Wednesday," added the police. The police informed that after assaulting the deceased brutally, the accused fled from the spot.

Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot. "After this, the deceased was admitted to the hospital where doctors declared him dead," said the police. A case has been registered against all three accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), added the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

