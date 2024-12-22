Breaking News
Mumbai: Three injured after car rams into bus stop at Worli

Updated on: 22 December,2024 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe

The police are in the process of registering an FIR against the car driver, who is also one of the individuals injured in the incident

A major accident took place opposite Poonam Chambers in Worli after a speeding car rammed into a bus stop on Sunday afternoon, Mumbai Trafffic Police said.  


According to Worli Police, three people, including the driver of the car, have suffered injuries in the accident. The other two injured were those waiting for bus at the stop.


The injured have been taken to Nair Hospital for treatment.


The police said they have identified the car driver and are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) against him.

"The accident took place near Poonam Chambers and two people, along with the driver, have been injured. They have been taken to Nair Hospital,” a police officer said.

More details are awaited.

