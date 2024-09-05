Mumbai: Three labourers killed in slab collapse at Malad high-rise

Workers on 21st floor of Navjeevan SRA Society fell from a safety net after a concrete slab fell on them

Navjeevan SRA Society in Malad East

Three labourers were killed, and three others critically injured after a massive concrete slab collapsed from the 21st floor of the Navjeevan SRA Society in Malad East on Thursday. A 46-year-old woman narrowly escaped by jumping to safety moments before the slab came down. The Dindoshi police are preparing to file an FIR against the contractor and builder.

The labourers were working on the 21st floor, filling the slab of the D wing in Tower 28 of Navjeevan SRA Society. They had started their work early at 5.30 am when, around 12.15 pm, the slab gave way, sending them plummeting to the ground along with the debris. Following the incident, residents gathered outside the society, blocking the road and demanding the immediate arrest of builder Devendra Pandey and others involved.



Passer-by Rohini Ambre, on whom a piece of concrete slab fell, shows her injuries at her home

The deceased labourers were identified as Vinod Keshav Savor, 26, from Keripura, Odisha; Peleib Karadoline, 22, from Bangalore; and Subhan Jalil Sheikh, 26, from West Bengal. According to the police, all six labourers fell onto a safety net from the 21st floor. However, despite their efforts to cling to the net, they ultimately fell to the ground.

Residents quickly transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Two were pronounced dead on arrival, while the other four, critically injured, were admitted to Trauma Care at Jogeshwari and Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli. Initially, the injured were taken to MW Desai Hospital, where two were declared dead.

Rahelakhatun Sheikh, the wife of one of the injured workers, Milan Kayyumdin Sheikh, told mid-day: "After being informed by locals, I rushed to the spot and found my husband in the hospital. His leg was broken in two places, and he suffered multiple injuries to his hand, back, head, and leg. He is in critical condition, and doctors say the next 24 hours are crucial. We have a three-month-old child. He has since been transferred to Cooper Hospital."



Society members and locals carry one of the injured labourers

Residents had previously filed multiple complaints with the Dindoshi police regarding the builder's failure to provide a separate passage for SRA and private society members. Recently, the developer also cut off partial water and lift services, demanding maintenance charges that members refused to pay. A non-cognisable report was filed at the Dindoshi police station. According to society members, Pandey had promised various amenities but failed to deliver.

SRA issues stop-work notice



Crowds gather outside the Navjeevan SRA Society in Malad East; (right) the worried family of one of the labourers waits in anticipation at the hospital following the collapse

In response to the incident, the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) issued a stop-work notice to Devendra Pandey of Shivshakti Builder and Developer. The notice cited the collapse of the chajja (roof covering) during the construction of the D wing's rehab section due to a lack of necessary safety measures. SRA officials inspected the site, finding that work on casting the RCC chajja at the 21st level had commenced without adequate precautions. The collapse of the RCC chajja, along with the RMC concrete pumping setup, resulted in deaths and injuries. Consequently, the SRA ordered an immediate halt to all further construction activities on the site.

Lucky escape

Rohini Ambre, 46, narrowly escaped serious injury while returning home from work in the afternoon. She said, “I had stopped at Tower 28 society’s parking area because a car was coming from the opposite direction. After it passed, I started walking, when suddenly a slab and a net fell on me. I fell to the ground, injuring my head and hand. Within 10 seconds, another large slab was falling towards me, so I jumped aside and escaped.” Ambre added, “The slabs fell through three layers of nets installed by the developer. The first slab hit the top layer, which then fell onto the second layer, and so on, until it reached the ground. The second large slab fell just as I jumped, and I narrowly escaped. I am currently consulting doctors.”