Mumbai: Three Metro Line 2A stations get new names

The change follows passengers demands for the same due to confusing names such as Lower Malad and Pahadi

A Metro train on Line 2A near Pahadi Eksar station that has been renamed Shimpoli. File pic/Satej Shinde

The names of three stations on the Metro Yellow Line 2A have been formally changed following public consultations. Yellow Line 2A operates on the New Link Road from Dahisar East to DN Nagar. Passengers had said they were confused with some of the names. mid-day had reported this in January. While the station of Pahadi Eksar has been renamed as Shimpoli, the name Valnai has been renamed Valnai-Meeth Chowky and Pahadi Goregaon has been renamed Bangur Nagar.

An official note stated that the revised station names shall be used in future. The station name signages installed at all stations will also be updated. etro Line 2A covers a route length of 18.60 km on a fully elevated line with 17 stations and has an interface with Metro Line 1 at DN Nagar station, Metro Line 6 at Shastri Nagar near Lokhandwala and is linked to Metro Red Line 7 at Dahisar.

Also Read: Also Read: Mumbai: 1,118 people died on railway tracks in 2022

LOCA’s guidelines for residents to identify station names of Metro lines

“We have been saying that the names are confusing. Three names have been changed, but we are wondering what it will take for MMRDA to change absurd names like Lower Oshiwara and Lower Malad. They should be renamed to local area names,” Dhaval Shah, co-founder of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), said. In fact, the LOCA had also issued guidelines for residents to identify station names of Metro lines in citizen interest.

MMRDA officials had said that the names had been chosen as per the original land revenue records available with the collectorate, and giving free publicity to private entities by assigning station names after renowned hospitals, malls, educational institutes and major housing complexes was avoided.