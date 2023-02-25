Mumbai: Three-tier Medetiya Nagar Metro station nearing completion

Officials say 51 per cent of 13.5-km-long Red Line 9 has been finished

The Medetiya Nagar Metro station is being built about 35 metres above road level

Work on one of the key three-tier stations on the Mumbai Metro network, at Medetiya Nagar in Mira Road along Red Line 9, is fast nearing completion. Located at a height of about 35 metres above road level, the first level has a road flyover, the second the station and the third the Metro line.

“This station is 63.63 per cent complete, also all cast in-situ elements with all piers up to platform level have been completed and now pier cap erection work is in full swing. Metro Line 9 is an extension of Line 7 from Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander and is 13.581 km long (11.386 km elevated and 2.195 km underground) with 10 stations. This particular stretch on the Mira Road end comprising eight stations connects Mumbai's suburbs to Mira-Bhayander. All station work in this alignment is 51 per cent completed and the overall physical progress of the entire Red Line 9 is more than 55 per cent,” an official said.

“This line will be having two interchange Metro stations along the alignment. The first interchange station will be at Dahisar East along Red Line 7 (Gundavli to Dahisar East) and Line 2A (Andheri West to Dahisar East) and the second interchange will be at Mira Gaon Metro station along Green Line 10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk),” he added.

“Integration with different transport systems in Mumbai is a challenging part as Mumbai never sleeps. Metro Line 9 will be the finest example of an integrated transport system of MMR. After the completion of Metro projects, the pattern of travel in MMR will be much more robust, connected and sustainable,” said S V R Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

The Mumbai Metro Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7, which run on either side of Western Railway between Andheri and Dahisar, have recorded a total ridership of 44.26 lakh till February 20 within just a month of starting operations.

10

No of stations on Metro Line 9