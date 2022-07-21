Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back

BMC floats tender to rebuild the foot overbridge at the north end of the station connecting the station to Saifee Hospital; work to be completed in 12 months

The foot overbridge at the north end of Charni Road station was shut in 2019 as a safety measure. File pic

Three years after it was closed, the BMC has finally taken up the work to rebuild the foot overbridge at the north end of Charni Road station. The civic body has floated a tender for the same to be built over 12 months at an estimated cost of Rs 5.57 crore.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shut down the FOB that connected the station with Saifee Hospital in 2019, following a structural audit of all the bridges and skywalks after the collapse of the Himalaya FOB at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

“We had to close the bridge for safety measures. Now, the tenders are floated and as per the plan the FOB will be reconstructed within 12 months,” said Satish Thosar, chief of BMC’s bridges department.

Charni Road station, which has two FOBs on either side, witnesses heavy footfall. “Both the FOBs connecting the south and north end of Charni Road station were pulled down after they were declared dilapidated. While one FOB was already constructed, the other one is still pending,” said Rita Makwana, former corporator of the BMC.