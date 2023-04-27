Mumbai: Throwing citizens in at the deep end

From installation errors like dive boards at the shallow side to lack of medical or safety infrastructure, city pools are riddled with risk

On Wednesday, authorities got a No Diving sign clearly mentioned at the shallow end of the recently inaugurated Dahisar pool. Pics/Shirish Vaktania

The diving boards at recently opened civic-run swimming pools at Dahisar and Malad have been wrongly fitted at the deck, potentially leading members to vastly overestimate the water’s depth. But adamant BMC babus, who inspected the facilities before they were opened on April 1, claimed there is no fault at all. Insiders at the facilities said that they had raised a red flag after they noticed wrongly fitted diving boards. “But Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishor Gandhi doesn’t give two hoots about our suggestions,” one told mid-day.

The diving boards have been fitted at sections where the depth of water is three feet at the Dahisar and Malad swimming pools. A swimmer who plunges into the pool from the diving board can face head injuries, leading to death and later, these babus will paint it as an accidental death. We had raised this issue when these facilities were inspected but the civic officials were in a hurry to inaugurate them to mint money,” said a source.

The deep end of the Dahisar pool, which lacks a diving board

The source stated that was unfortunate that civic officials only view swimming pools as “moneymakers at the cost of human life”. “They are least concerned about the safety of members who pay to use the facilities,” said a source.

Another source told mid-day that the depth at the pool deck, opposite to the site where diving boards are installed is 6.5 feet. “The diving boards should have been installed opposite to where they stand now,” said the source.

Following mid-day’s reports, the floaters, too were changed at the pool

When the babus learnt that the diving boards were wrongly fitted, they started to deploy an instructor at the facilities. “The job of this instructor is to desist members from diving into the pool of these boards,” he said.

“Also, after mid-day’s cover story on Wednesday, the babus ordered that a precautionary ‘no diving’ message be painted on the pool deck next to the diving boards at Dahisar. This precautionary message was painted on Wednesday afternoon just to warn the members,” said the source.

The Dahisar pool’s sole safety ring, which is clearly damaged

When mid-day contacted Gandhi to find out why the pools were still operational even though the diving boards had been wrongly fitted, he replied, “This is the first time you have informed me about this. I was not aware of these being wrongly fitted.”

Diving board error

Shakeb Khan, the Malad swimming pool manager, admitted that the diving boards had been wrongly installed. “It will be removed soon and will be fixed on the right side to avoid accidents. We are also not allowing anyone to dive into the pool from this diving board,” he said.

The lockers at the Dahisar facility, which are woefully limited

When mid-day asked why the newly inaugurated swimming pool lacked basic safety equipment such as stretchers and sufficient lifeguards, Khan said, “The BMC is issuing tenders for this and all facilities will be there soon. Currently, we have three lifeguards but don’t have a woman lifeguard and coach. The stretcher will be bought soon. We have a first aid kit.”

Asked why the diving boards had been overlooked during the inspection, Gandhi said, “I cannot look into everything, right? I have four departments to handle, and there are many swimming pools in one department. If you ask me everything about the swimming pool, how will I be accountable for everything at the pool? It is the job of an engineer to look into such faults. It is the first time that you are mentioning this to me.”

Shashikant Bhemde, executive engineer (gardens) at the BMC, justified the installation of the diving boards, saying, “These are not diving boards (at Dahisar) but starting boards from where the swimmers execute slant dives. Hence, the depth of three feet is more than sufficient.”

However, the manager of the Dahisar swimming pool, Bharat Pawar, contradicted the official, saying, “The diving blocks were installed on the wrong side mistakenly by the contractor. We also informed the contractor about this and they will be moved to the correct side. We are also applying for the safety rings, floaters, stretchers and medical first aid boxes. All facilities will be available soon. Currently, we have one lifeguard and one coach.”

“More than 1,500 people have sought membership to the Dahisar swimming pool to date, but there is not a single woman coach or instructor at the facility,” said a source.

A local politician has been trying to push for the deployment of instructors of all genders at Dahisar, the source added.

Sources said the BMC is yet to float tenders for contractors for the deployment of instructors at the new facilities.

Other sources told mid-day that safety rings, floaters and ropes are tattered at the facilities. “The ropes were changed after mid-day’s exposé but there is only one safety ring at Dahisar and its condition is deplorable,” said the source.

No medical equipment

The sources have also alleged no ambulance service or equipment including ambu-bag and first aid kits are available at the facilities. “If a person experiences chest pain while swimming, we can’t force them to walk to the road and wait for an auto-rickshaw. Senior babus are more concerned about making money than providing facilities,” alleged the source.

Another source added, “Since the refitting of wrongly installed diving boards will cost money, senior BMC babus ignored our suggestions and tried to suppress our voice.”

The source stated, “These BMC babus have to just show the revenue they generate from these swimming pools to receive a pat on the back from their seniors. The value of human life is nothing to these officers. They must know that BMC is a government body that exists not to make money but to provide facilities to citizens.”

When midday visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel swimming pool at Kandivli on Thursday, the management was arranging for ambulances from the nearby civic ward office.

A source attached to the facility said, “We don’t have any ambulance services but we have stretchers, which we are using during emergencies. Shatabdi hospital is located nearby. We are using ambulances used by the BMC ward office, which is located next to this building. We also call for ambulances during emergencies by dialling 108.”

The source claimed, “We have ambu bags which we use during emergencies. We have more than 3,000 members. We also have sufficient lifeguards including women ones.”