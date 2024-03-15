Ongoing pre-monsoon maintenance work has led to extended water cuts

A 15 per cent cut was implemented this month. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai to be hit by another 5 per cent water cut x 00:00

Mumbai will experience another five per cent reduction in water supply until April 24, following a recent 15 per cent cut. The initial cut in March was due to a fire at the Pise purification centre in Thane district. At present, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is cleaning the water purification tank at the Bhandup purification centre.

According to BMC officials, the Bhandup complex comprises two treatment units with capacities of 1,910 million and 900 million litres respectively. Of these, 990 million litres are processed daily through the 900 million litre plant. The ongoing cleaning of the 900 million-litre tank is part of pre-monsoon maintenance, resulting in a five per cent decrease in the city's water supply compared to the usual 3,950 million litres per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, water stock in seven lakes is on a three-year low. On Thursday morning, water stock was 5.39 lakh million litres, which is 37.25 per cent of total stock. On the same day last year, water stock was 6.28 lakh million litres and in 2022 water stock was 6.68 per cent on the same day. The state government approved 1.37 lakh million litres from the Bhatsa reserve stock and 93,500 from the Middle Vaitarna reserve stock.

April 24

Date until the water cut extends

Lakes and water stock in million litres

Upper Vaitarna 1,30,561

Modak Sagar 39,995

Tansa 70,591

Middle Vaitarna 19,891

Bhatsa 2,60,675

Vihar 13,396

Tulsi 4,070