Mumbai to face 10 per cent water cut from June 27

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 1,41,387 million litres of water or 9.77 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the BMC

With no heavy rainfall yet over the catchment area lakes that supply potable water to the city, Mumbai will be facing a 10 per cent water cut in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas from June 27.

Highlighting that the June rainfall has been about 70 per cent less than the average showers recorded during the month in the previous year, the BMC appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

"Due to insufficient rainfall and insufficient water stock in the seven dams and lakes that supply water to Mumbai Metropolitan City, 10 per cent cut in water supply is being implemented in the BMC jurisdiction area from June, 27 2022," the BMC said.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 1,41,387 million litres of water or 9.77 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the BMC on June 24. The water level in the lakes was 15.54 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 15.54 per cent with 2,24,894 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 1,44,737 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 5.46 percent. At Modak Sagar, 36.52% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 9.31%, Upper Vaitarna has 0%, Bhatsa 8.71%, Vehar 13.83% and Tulsi has 26.00% of useful water level.