Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month

Stock below 12 per cent, officials say will take call on water cut based on rainfall over the next two weeks

Vihar Lake, which supplies water to the city, overflowed on August 7, 2020. File pic

Water level in the lakes that supply water to the city are at their lowest in the last three years at only 12 per cent of total capacity. This is due to the late onset of monsoon this year. Civic officials, however, are hopeful that there would not be any need for water cuts as the monsoon is now activated.

The India Meteorology Department predicted a normal monsoon this year, but the delay is impacting the water stock for Mumbai. The seven lakes—Bhatsa, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vihar—which have a combined capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, now have 1.72 lakh million litres of water which is less than 12 per cent of the total capacity. This despite the fact that the city received more than average rainfall last year.

The civic body had earlier in May said that the water levels in the seven lakes was enough even if monsoon arrives late. “The stock has enough to last for another month. Given the current situation of monsoon, we are hopeful. The decision of water cut will be taken depending on the rainfall in the next two weeks,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

