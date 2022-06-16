Weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in Mumbai for next three days

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next three days (June 17, June 18 and June 19) in Mumbai

A boy plays as sea water gushes into a residential area near the seafront during high tide in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

On Thursday morning, Mumbai received heavy rainfall bringing in some relief from the heat. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs today.

The neighbouring Thane district is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next three days (June 17, June 18 and June 19).

