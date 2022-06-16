Weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in Mumbai for next three days

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next three days (June 17, June 18 and June 19) in Mumbai.
The neighbouring Thane district is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next three days (June 17, June 18 and June 19).
Taking to Twitter, KS Hosalikar, head of IMD Pune, said: "Mumbai radar observations from left to right indicating the movement of clouds from Arabian sea to land over Mumbai & around today early morning hours. It also indicate variation in intensity and spread of clouds too."
According to a BMC update, a high tide of 4.87 meter is expected at 1.35 pm on June 16. Also, a low tide of 1.59 metre is likely to occur at 7.43 pm today.
The IMD on June 15 said that the southwest monsoon further advanced into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The monsoon accounts for around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and is considered the lifeline of its agriculture-based economy.
The total rains recorded since June 1 by the Colaba observatory is 120.5 mm and the Santacruz observatory is 94.3 mm, respectively.
The IMD had last month said the southwest monsoon will be normal and quantitatively be 103 per cent of the 50-year average of 87 cm rainfall received during the entire season. It will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during the June-September period.
(With inputs from PTI)