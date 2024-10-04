Via the centres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, state eyes Rs 1.60 lakh crore investments from multinational IT majors

Conceptual image of green server room

Listen to this article Mumbai to get three green data centre parks x 00:00

In a bid to attract huge investment, the state cabinet has approved a policy to have three green integrated data centre parks in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra is the first state to have its policy under which an investment of Rs 1.60 lakh crore is expected from multinational IT majors. According to the cabinet note mid-day has reviewed, fixed capital investment for Green Integrated Data Centre Park will include building, plant and equipment of the developer and user companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, it is necessary to use 100 per cent green energy for core data centre activities in a green integrated data centre park," it said, adding that the centres will be supplied electricity through open access having two separate feeders. The parks will get an uninterrupted 24x7 water supply at a reasonable tariff. It will be mandatory for the parks to build underground water tanks for firefighting.

Green data centres help reduce carbon footprint. Representation pic

According to the cabinet note, the state policy guaranteed facilities and incentives only when promoters invested at least Rs 10,000 cr and used 100 per cent green energy. Three parks of 500MW each have been planned, and the government will start earning revenue in taxes once the incentive policy ceases with the completion of the first three parks. The perks include a waiver on electricity duty for 20 years, a subsidy for green electricity supply, stamp duty waiver and state GST reimbursement (on the purchase of land, equipment, services and building infrastructure).

"Green data centres help reduce carbon footprint when the use of excessive energy for artificial intelligence and processing adds to global warming. India has set a target of becoming a carbon footprint-free nation by 2070. The demand for green technology has been on the rise, and hence these unique data centre parks will play an important role in future," added the CMO, saying that the parks will provide direct employment to highly skilled 500 people and create 3,000 indirect jobs.

Green Integrated Data Centre Parks

Green Integrated Data Centre Parks are data centre parks that use energy-efficient technologies to minimise their environmental impact. They use energy-efficient technologies to reduce their environmental impact and energy consumption. They also use newer, more efficient technologies and avoid obsolete systems.

Data centre parks

These parks attract tech talent, which creates a collaborative environment that benefits both users and operators. The presence of skilled IT professionals also enhances the local workforce and contributes to economic growth.