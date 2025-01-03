MPCB urges MSRDC to ease congestion at toll nakas to curb pollution

Officials say peak-hour traffic congestion remains a significant problem. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has suggested that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) address traffic congestion at the toll nakas of Mumbai's entry points. MPCB officials stated that, despite the toll exemption for four-wheelers, traffic congestion persists and continues to contribute significantly to air pollution.

MPCB Member Secretary Avinash Dhakane said, “In a recent meeting, we suggested ensuring seamless traffic movement at toll nakas. Although private four-wheelers are now exempt from tolls, we have noticed no improvement in traffic flow. We have asked MSRDC to work on this issue.”

MPCB officials pointed out that despite the toll exemption for four-wheelers, peak-hour traffic congestion remains a significant problem. “The structure of the toll nakas remains the same, creating hurdles for smooth traffic flow,” officials explained. Anil Kumar Gaikwad, joint managing director of MSRDC, was unavailable for comment.

Dhakane elaborated, “Traffic congestion increases vehicle emissions, contributing to air pollution. This issue can and must be resolved. Last year, we also asked MSRDC to ensure seamless traffic at toll nakas, but the situation remains unchanged.” According to MPCB studies, vehicle emissions account for 18–20 per cent of Mumbai’s air pollution, while construction dust contributes 28–30 per cent.

Mumbai has five toll nakas located at Mankhurd, Airoli, Mulund East, Mulund West, and Dahisar. Around 3.5 lakh vehicles pass through these toll nakas daily. Of these, 2.8 lakh are four-wheelers, and 80,000 are heavy vehicles. In October 2024, the state government exempted private four-wheelers from tolls.