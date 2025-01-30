Experts urge people not to feed namkeen, gathia or farsan to the birds on Vasai creek; traffic police warn them not to stop on bridge; while visitors enjoy feeding the seagulls, experts warn that this practice harms them

People are seen feeding seagulls on the Varsova bridge over the Vasai creek on Monday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘Tourists are feeding junk food to seagulls on Versova bridge!’ x 00:00

The Versova bridge over Vasai Creek on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway has turned into a tourist attraction, thanks to the arrival of migratory seagulls. The sight of these winter visitors has led to vehicles stopping on the bridge, creating a concerning situation as many people wait there to feed the birds with snacks like namkeen, sev gathia, farsan and wafers. While visitors enjoy feeding the seagulls, experts warn that this practice harms them.

On Tuesday, this newspaper’s correspondent travelled along the Versova bridge and was surprised to find the northbound stretch crowded with parked four-wheelers and trucks. Upon stopping to investigate, we discovered that most people had halted to take pictures of the creek and the migratory birds, while many were actively feeding them junk food.

One person, who was feeding said, “We are feeding the chana to the pigeons, but the white birds also come to eat. We believe feeding them is a good deed.”

The brown-headed seagulls spotted at Versova bridge migrate from breeding grounds in Central Asia, Tibet, and Mongolia to escape harsh winters. They typically arrive in Mumbai and other parts of India between October and March.

Experts speak

Dr Shailesh Pethe, a wildlife veterinarian and Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry in Mumbai, said, “Feeding junk food like namkeen is unnatural and harmful for seagulls. They are piscivorous birds, meaning they primarily eat fish. Their digestive system is adapted to a high-protein diet, and consuming high-carbohydrate foods like namkeen can cause severe digestive issues and even death. We have already spoiled our children with junk food; let’s not do the same to birds.”

Pawan Sharma, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW, pointed out that feeding wildlife is illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. “Feeding wildlife does more harm than good, and people need to understand this. Wild animals should remain independent. Junk and processed foods are unhealthy for humans, so they certainly won’t benefit wildlife. Providing easy food disrupts natural instincts and affects not just the current but also future generations of the species. Wildlife welfare is different from animal welfare; it does not require human interference, except in necessary cases,” he said.

Forest Department officials are also addressing the issue. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Rita Vaidya said, “We plan to collaborate with local NGOs to launch an awareness drive educating people about the impact of feeding birds. Additionally, we will work on installing signages to discourage feeding, as processed food can be harmful to the birds’ health.”

A senior traffic police official said, “Instructions have been given to the concerned traffic police officials to take action against people who stop their vehicles on the bridge to take selfies and feed the birds.”

Seagull nightmares in United Kingdom

. TV mogul Simon Cowell got his dogs fitted with gull-proof helmets after seagulls killed a dog and tortoise in 2015.

. Former UK PM David Cameron donated . 250,000 to the Sussex Council to tackle aggressive gulls.

. In 2002, an 80-year-old in Wales died of heart attack after gulls knocked him off a wall and pecked at his unconscious body.

. In Cornwall, seagulls have torn food right out of the mouths of children. In March 2017, a seven-year-old boy in Plymouth had to be rushed to hospital after gulls attacked him for a doughnut