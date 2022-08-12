Breaking News
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 to be operational by Dec 2023
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Mumbai sees 684 new Covid-19 cases; TPR above 8 per cent for 2nd day
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai: Trio on bike fire three rounds at Bandra's Linking Road shopping centre
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Traffic movements slow on parts of Western Expressway Eastern suburbs

Mumbai: Traffic movements slow on parts of Western Expressway, Eastern suburbs

Updated on: 12 August,2022 11:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Several motorists also witnessed slow traffic movements in parts of the eastern suburbs, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, due to bad roads and Metro work vehicular movement was slow at Mankhurd railway bridge south bound

Mumbai: Traffic movements slow on parts of Western Expressway, Eastern suburbs

Representation Pic


Traffic movements were slow in several areas of Mumbai on Friday morning. The Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, Due to bad roads, vehicular movement was slow at Vakola bridge south bound due to slippery road. 




Slow moving traffic situation was also noticed between Gondivili bus stop to Chakala junction southbound on the Western Express Highway.

Several motorists also witnessed slow traffic movements in parts of the eastern suburbs, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, due to bad roads and Metro work vehicular movement was slow at Mankhurd railway bridge south bound.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two drown in Mahim creek

Meanwhile Mumbai also witnessed moderate rainfall on Friday morning, leading to slower moving traffic in the parts of city.

mumbai mumbai traffic mumbai news western express highway

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK