Mumbai: Traffic movements slow on parts of Western Expressway, Eastern suburbs

Several motorists also witnessed slow traffic movements in parts of the eastern suburbs, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, due to bad roads and Metro work vehicular movement was slow at Mankhurd railway bridge south bound

Representation Pic

Traffic movements were slow in several areas of Mumbai on Friday morning. The Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, Due to bad roads, vehicular movement was slow at Vakola bridge south bound due to slippery road.

निसरड्या रस्त्यामुळे वाकोला उड्डाणपुलावरून जाणाऱ्या वाहतुकीची गती मंदावली आहे.



Vehicular movement is slow at Vakola bridge due to slippery road.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 12, 2022

Slow moving traffic situation was also noticed between Gondivili bus stop to Chakala junction southbound on the Western Express Highway.

à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¬ à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ ,à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¥à¤² , à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤²à¥ à¤¬à¤¸à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥à¤² à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.

Vehicular movement is slow at Gondivali Bus Stop To Chakala junction, southbound Western Express Highway.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 12, 2022

Several motorists also witnessed slow traffic movements in parts of the eastern suburbs, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, due to bad roads and Metro work vehicular movement was slow at Mankhurd railway bridge south bound.

à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¬ à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¦ à¤°à¥à¤²à¥à¤µà¥ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥à¤² à¤¦à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤£à¥à¤à¤¡à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.

Due to bad roads and Metro work vehicular movement is slow at Mankhurd railway bridge southbound#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 12, 2022

Also Read: Mumbai: Two drown in Mahim creek

Meanwhile Mumbai also witnessed moderate rainfall on Friday morning, leading to slower moving traffic in the parts of city.