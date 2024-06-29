Mumbai traffic police crushes over 10,000 modified silencers and pressure horns

According to police sources, this initiative was launched in response to the city's extremely poor air and noise quality indices. During the operation, a total of 11,636 motorists and two-wheeler riders were penalized for violating vehicle pollution norms

In a significant crackdown on noise and air pollution, the Mumbai traffic police seized and destroyed modified motorcycle silencers and pressure horns at the Worli traffic headquarters today. The special drive, conducted between May 21 and June 11, 2024, resulted in the seizure of 2,005 modified and noisy motorcycle silencers and 8,268 pressure horns, all of which were crushed under a bulldozer on Friday in the presence of top Mumbai police officers.

Also read: Mumbai: Cops crack down on noisy bikes, vehicles

“During the drive, we found that people left no stone unturned to fulfill their passion. They removed the silencers of their bikes and installed modified silencers costing between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000. Similarly, many types of pressure horns were found, priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 70,000. After catching them, the silencers were removed on the spot with the help of a mechanic, and a fine of Rs 1,000 was charged,” said a senior traffic official.

Senior traffic officials emphasized that this action will continue in the future and have appealed to the public to refrain from using modified silencers and pressure horns. They also warned that action will be taken not only against drivers but also against manufacturers of these modifications.

Under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Fansalkar and Special Commissioner Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of the Traffic Division Anil Kumbhare oversaw the destruction of the seized silencers and pressure horns, with all officers working under him present at the event.