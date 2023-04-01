Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police issues diversions in Dindoshi, check alternate routes

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Representative Image


The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic diversions in the Dindoshi area of north Mumbai to ease traffic congestion in the area.


In a traffic notification, the police said, to decrease traffic congestion under the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Traffic Division and for better traffic regulation all types of vehicle going to Dudhasagar Road towards Mohan Gokhale Road/Oberai Mall has been temporarily banned for vehicular movement.



The temporary traffic notification order was issued by Mangesh Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trafic, Western Suburbs, Mumbai.


It said, the order will remain in place 31/05/2023 and has come into force from March 25.

The traffic police said as road work is going on at Dudhsagar Road North Bound under Dindoshi Traffic Division (Goregaon East). Motorists traveling from Bandra to Dahisar during evening rush hour should use S.V Road and New Link Road as much as possible.

The police also issued a list of alternate routes for motorists.

Alternative Routes- 

In the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Traffic Division for better traffic regulation and decrease traffic congestion all types of vehicles going to Dudhasagar Road, Goregaon (E), Mumbai diverted on the parallel road 

1) All vehicle coming from WEH North-bound towards Dudhasagar Road will be going straight towards Oberai Mall junction.

2) All vehicle coming from Goregaon Station (E) towards Dudhasagar road will be taking a left turn on WEH North Bound via Aarey Junction to towards Oberai Mall Junction.

3) All vehicle coming from Aarey colony towards Dudhasagar road taking a right turn on WEH North-bound via Aarey Junction to
towards Oberai Mall Junction.

