The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday said that their primary helpline number, 8454999999 was temporarily deactivated due to unforeseen technical problems and for traffic related complaints the citizens can connect with it through an alternate number.

The Mumbai Traffic Police while sharing the information on its official X account said that the efforts were underway to resolve the technical problem as quickly as possible.

The Mumbai Traffic Police said that the citizens must contact on their alternate multimedia number 8976952577 for traffic-related complaints and queries.

The Multimedia Helpline is set up to handle various issues related to traffic management and will be operational throughout the duration of the technical difficulties with the primary number.

Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions ahead of Sion Over Bridge demolition

Meanwhile, in a traffic notification, the Mumbai Police on Monday issued a list of traffic diversions ahead of the crucial Sion Over Bridge (SOB) demolition.

In a traffic notification, the police said that the central railway authority is going to demolish Sion Over Bridge which connect Sion East-West, vehicular traffic from Matunga traffic division, Dr. B.A. Road through west bound of Sion Over Bridge towards L.B.S. Road or Saint Rohidas Road and vehicular traffic from Kurla traffic division L.B.S. Road or Saint Rohidas Road through Sion Over Bridge East Bound towards B.A. Road needs to be diverted by issuing traffic diversions that would be in place from 01/08/2024 to 31/07/2026 on a temporary basis.

The police said that following traffic arrangements will remain in place from 00.01 hrs. 01/08/2024 till 31/ 07/2026 on a temporary basis, the police notification said.

Traffic diversion due to closure of Sion Over Bridge West Bound

Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. Road south bound, Sion junction shall take right turn from Sion circle- Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty road-Kumbharwada Junction to their desired destination to---

- Towards Kurla & Dharavi- Take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K.K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka and shall take right turn and go through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk and shall take left tum to their desired destination.

- Western Express & towards Bandra - From Kumbharwada Juction to Kemkar Chaukthrough K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road, shall take right turn on Kemkar Chauk to go towards T-Junction through Sion-Mahim Link Road. Shall take a left turn on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to their desired destination.

- Towards Mahim -

1) Shall take left turn on Kumbharwada Juction to Matunga LabourCamp -T. H. Kataria Marg and shall proceed through to their desired destination.

2) Kumbharwada Junction – K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road - Kemkar Chauk shalltake left turm -S. L. Raheja marg to their desired destinatioń.

Vehicular traffic from Dr. B.A. Road North bound, Sion junction shall take left turn from Sion Hospital junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty road- Kumbharwada Junction to their desired destination--

- Towards Kurla & Dharavi – Shall take right turn on Kumbharwada Junction and shall proceed through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka & shall take right turn and shall proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk, shalltake left turn to their desired destination.

- Towards Kurla - Heavy vehicular traffic coming from both bound of Dr. B.A. Roadwill be diverted from Sion Hospital Junction to Sulochana Shetty Marg towards Kumbharwada Junction - St. Kabir Marg (60 fit) and will take right turn at Kemkar Junction and proceed to Mahim Link road - T-Junction - Sion Bandra Link Road and will take left turn at Kacharpatti Junction and will way to their desired destination by L. B. S. Marg.

- Western Express & towards Bandra - On Kumbharwada Junction shall proceedthrough St. Kabir Marg (60 ) road to Kemkar Chauk & shall take right turn proceed through Sion Mahim Link Road and shall take left turn on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Juction to their desired destination.

Traffic diversion due to closure of Sion over Bridge East Bound

- Vehicular traffic i.e., light vehicles (LMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound shall take right turn at Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk and shall proceed through Saint Rohidas Road- Ashok Mill Naka-Left trun-K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 f.) Road- Kumbharwada junction- left turn- Sulochana Shetty road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) towards their desired destination.

- Vehicular traffic i.e., Heavy vehicles (HMV) from Kurla through L.B.S. road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion over bridge East Bound shall take right turn just before Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk, Dharavi Kacharpatti junction signal and shall proceed through Dharavi Depot Road-Sion Bandra Link Road-T junction- Mahim Sion Link Road-left turn at Kemkar chowk- St. Kabir Marg (60 ) Road-Sulochany Shetty road- Dharavi Railway Bridge Road towards their desired destination.

- Vehicular traffic from Western Express & Kalanagar Junction shall proceed through Sion Bandra Link Road - Vehicular traffic shall take right turn from Dharavi T-Junction and shall take left turn on Kemkar Chauk and shall proceed through St. Kabir Marg (60 f) road Kumbharwada Junction and shall proceed through Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to their desired destination.