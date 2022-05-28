Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police to conduct two-hour no honking drive today

Updated on: 28 May,2022 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The initiative is a part of an awareness programme for motorists to curb noise pollution in the city

Mumbai Traffic Police to conduct two-hour no honking drive today

Representational Image


The Mumbai Traffic Police will conduct a no honking drive on prominent roads in the city, under which motorists will be urged not to use horns from 5 pm to 7 pm on May 28, an official said.

The initiative is a part of an awareness programme for motorists to curb noise pollution in the city, he said.




The drive will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on prominent roads across the city, the official said.


