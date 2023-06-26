Mumbai traffic update: An accident of multi axel vehicle took place on the Vashi Creek bridge resulting in half a kilometre-long traffic jam on the Navi Mumbai-bound stretch of the Sion-Panvel highway

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai traffic update: Heavy traffic jam on Vashi Creek bridge after accident x 00:00

The motorists going towards Navi Mumbai and Pune via the Sion-Panvel highway were stuck in a long traffic jam due to the accident of a multi-axel vehicle on the Vashi Creek bridge.

On Monday morning, an accident of multi axel vehicle took place on the Vashi Creek bridge resulting in half a kilometre-long traffic jam on the Navi Mumbai-bound stretch of the Sion-Panvel highway. Soon after the accident, the traffic police officials immediately reached the site, and the process to clear the road began.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8.13 am, a motorist, Pooja Trehan tweeted, "Two huge trailers/carrier trucks have collided, causing insane #traffic for vehicles going from #Mankhurd to #Vashi."

It may be noted that the Sion-Panvel highway is an important road for the people going towards Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Konkan from the Mumbai direction. Due to the accident that took place on the Vashi Creek bridge motorists got stuck in heavy traffic.

Another motorist Sunit tweeted, "Mumbai-Vashi creek bridge is completely blocked due to 2 heavy vehicle accident and jam till Mankhurd junction."

The work on the two new Thane Creek bridges is in progress and once completed, this bridge will help in solving the traffic jam that takes place on Sion Panvel highway near Vashi toll plaza.

It may be noted that at present the existing Sion-Panvel highway is a 10-lane road. The motorists coming towards Mumbai or going out of Mumbai do get stuck in traffic on the Thane Creek bridge as it is just 6 lanes. There have been several instances of accidents that have been taking place on the bridge and MSRDC has identified the black spot.

The existing toll plaza at Vashi has 10 lines but in order to avoid traffic jam during morning and evening peak hours the capacity of the plaza is increased to 16 by putting up barricades etc. MSRDC is constructing a new toll plaza near Vashi village with 10 more lanes to solve the issue of traffic jam permanently.

Currently, two bridges passing over Thane Creek run parallel to each other on this stretch. The first bridge with two lanes was thrown open in 1973, but after it showed signs of corrosion, another bridge was constructed, with six lanes, in 1997. The second bridge is used by thousands of motorists every day now.

The MSRDC authorities expect an increase in the volume of vehicular traffic in the near future as an international airport is coming up in Navi Mumbai and new bridges will help ease traffic. Considering an increase in the number of regular motorists heading towards Pune, additional lanes were also required to channel the traffic.