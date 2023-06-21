Breaking News
Mumbai: lllegal posters vanish from Line 6 after mid-day’s report

Updated on: 21 June,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Don’t use pillars as notice boards, MMRDA official appeals

Metro Line 6 pillars at Powai bereft of posters on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

In the wake of a mid-day report highlighting the presence of illegal posters on pillars of the under-construction Metro Line 6 near the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has swung into action.


“We have removed stickers and posters that were illegally pasted on pillars of Metro Line 6 near IIT-B. We would like to appeal to the people to avoid pasting any kind of posters or stickers on the pillars of the under-construction line,” said an MMRDA official, requesting anonymity. The Metro line will connect Swami Samarth Nagar at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West to Vikhroli.


On June 6, in the report: ‘Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye’, this reporter noted how nearly two weeks had gone by since mid-day, on May 23, red-flagged the pasting of political posters on pillars of Metro Lines 7 (Andheri to Dahisar) and 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), which is a violation of the Metro Railways Act. Ostensibly encouraged by the authorities overlooking the illegal deed, political workers carried out similar activities on Line 6.


