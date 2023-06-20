You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished

Banners in Aarey inform residents of laws against littering and trespassing; soon, legal action will be taken against offenders

One of the banners installed in the forests of Aarey Milk Colony last week

The forest department has taken the first step towards ending illegal activities in Aarey forests by spreading awareness and cautioning people against dumping garbage, trespassing and partying in the protected areas of Aarey Milk Colony.

Previously, people, when caught committing any of these offences, would claim to have no knowledge about the area being a protected forest, said officials. Hence no action could be taken against them, they added.

Now, officials have installed banners in the forests of Aarey Milk Colony, informing residents of laws against throwing trash, entering and partying in reserved forest areas. Violations would be punishable under the relevant laws, the banners warn.

Legal action

Soon, the officials will start a special drive and legal action will be taken against offenders.

The decision was taken during a meeting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) hosted last week. The meeting was spearheaded by Dr V Clement Ben, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF).

SGNP Director and Conservator of Forests G Mallikarjun along with other representatives from the forest department attended the meeting. SGNP deputy directors Revati Kulkarni and Uday Dhage, Assistant Conservator of Forest Sudhir Sonawale, Range Forest Officer Narendra Muthe and representatives from a number of NGOs were also present.

Ben asked the team to increase patrolling both during the day and at night and take legal action against anyone seen trespassing, dumping garbage or partying in the forest. “A preliminary offence report will be registered against those found indulging in illegal activities,” he said.

NGO seeks CCTVs

Dr Jalpesh Mehta, founder and chairperson of Empower Foundation, said, “After removal of check points on three entry and exit points of Aarey—at Goregaon, Powai and Marol—huge amounts of debris and garbage are being dumped especially at night. On June 5, during the Aarey clean-up drive, 94 tonnes of waste was removed, of which 60 tonnes was debris. We have formed a task force of citizens, residents of Oberoi Splendor, the forest department and the BMC to contain the issue. We have discussed and recommended to the forest department seven strategies, like having check posts, CCTVs at entry and exit points, night patrolling and penalising trespassers and nuisance makers.”