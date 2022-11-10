Mumbai traffic update: Police issues diversions in Bandra, BKC and Worli for Cyclothon rally on November 13

The notification will remain enforce on November 13 between 4.30 am to 1.00 pm, the police said

Representational Pic. iStock

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued a notification mentioning road closures and diversions for the upcoming Jio cyclothon rally on Sunday, November 13.

The notification issued by the police said, Jio Mumbai cyclothon rally is being organised in the the jurisdiction of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Traffic Division. The rally is being divided into various categories as per distance. Out of these 5 and 10 kilometers rally will start in BKC and will end at BKC. However, rallies of 20,25,50,75 and 100 kilometers will start from Wework building in BKC and will proceed through the designated route of Kherwadi, Bandra and Worli Division. It will return to BKC Traffic Division and would be finishing at BKC traffic division.

In order to divert traffic from the route of rally and to make traffic management the police have issued an order related to traffic diversions.

The order was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (H.Q. and Central), Traffic, Mumbai. It said, the notification will remain enforce on November 13 between 4.30 am to 1.00 pm.

Road closed for vehicular traffic in BKC and alternate routes-

1) There shall be No Entry to the vehicles from MTNL Junction to enter in BKC.

Alternate route- Right turn from MTNL Junction-left turn from Razzak Junction and shall proceed through Mumbai university road- Hansbhugra junction- Western Express Highway. From MTNL junction- Surve junction in Kurla- Right turn through SLR Road the traffic shall proceed towards Dharavi T-Junction.

2) There shall be No Entry to the vehicles in BKC area through BKC Connector South Bound (except vehicles participated in rally).

Alternate route- Vehicles from Chunabhatti coming through BKC connecting route shall proceed through Sion Highway- Sion Railway Station- Dharavi T Junction- Right Turn towards Kalanagar junction and then proceed through Western Express highway.

Road closed and alternate routes in Kherwadi Traffic Division

1) There shall No Entry to the vehicles proceeding from Western express highway-South Bound- Prabodhankar Thackeray flyover bridge towards Worli Sea Link.

Alternate route- Vehicular traffic proceeding from south bound of Western Express Highway shall proceed through Kherwadi flyover bridge-Bhaskar Court Junction-Kalanagar Junction- Dharavi T Junction-Sion Railway Station-Sion Highway to their desired destinations. So as Right turn from Dharavi T-Junction and shall proceed through Shivaji Park-Dadar to their desire destination.

2) There shall No Entry to the vehicles from Kanakiya Paris Building into BKC area.

Alternate route- Vehicles shall take left turn from Kanakiya Paris building and through University Road-Hans Bhugra junction-Right Turn-CST Road- and shall proceed through Kurla SCLR Road- So as from Kanakiya Parris building through Shirsekar Road- Kherwadi Junction- Western Express Highway-Kalanagar junction-Shall proceed through Dharavi T-Junction.

3) There shall be No Entry to vehicles from Matoshri Junction and MMRDA Junction in BKC area (Except vehicles participating in cyclothon Rally)

Alternate route- Vehicular traffic shall proceed straight through Matoshri Junction and MMRDA Junction towards Dharavi T-Junction -Sion Railway Station-Then towards Thane-New Mumbai.

4) There shall be No Entry to the vehicles from Kalanagar Junction-Nandadeep Garden- Bandra Railway Bridge and towards Worli Sea link

Alternate route- Vehicular traffic shall proceed through Kalanagar Junction- MMRDA Junction-Dharavi T-Junction-RightTurn- Mahim-Shivaji Park-Dadar.

Road closed and alternate route in Bandra Traffic division

1) There shall No Entry to the vehicles from Lilavati Hospital- K.C. Road- MSRDC Guest House-towards Worli Sea Link.

Alternate route- Vehicular traffic from Lilavati Hospital- KC. Road East- Telephone Exchange- along Kondur Junction the traffic shall proceed through S.V. Road.

2)There shall No Entry to the vehicles from south bound of S.V. Road- Mahim Causeway- and towards Worli Sea Link through Bandra flyover bridge underpaas.

Alternate route- Vehicular traffic shall proceed through Mahim Causeway-Straight through A.K. Vaidya Road-Mahim Church Junction- L.J. Road towards south Mumbai.

3) There shall No Entry to the vehicles proceeds from Western Express highway-Kalanagar Junction towards Sea Link through Bandra Flyover bridge.

Alternate route- Vehicular traffic shall proceed by taking left turn at Bandra Railway bridge and from Reclamation- U Bridge- Kondur Junction and than towards Bandra-Khar west suburban and through L.J. Road the traffic shall proceed in south Mumbai and through Bandra.

Road closed and alternate route in Worli Traffic division

1) There shall No Entry to vehicular traffic on both bound of Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Road between Gafar Khan junction to J.K. Kapur Chowk

Alternate route-: Vehicular traffic coming from Haji Ali shall proceed through Annie Basent Road- Through Love Grow Fly over bridge- Worli Naka and then through Annie Basent Road towards Prabhadevi. (Same route shall be for VIPs too). For vehicular traffic going towards Haji Ali shall proceed through Annie Basent Road (Same route shall be for VIPs too).

