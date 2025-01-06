A car broke down on the Western Express Highway, while a truck broke down on the Eastern Express Highway

Representational Image

Traffic movement slowed down along Eastern and Western highways due to vehicle breakdowns early on Monday, as per Mumbai traffic police.

A car broke down on the Western Express Highway, while a truck broke down on the Eastern Express Highway.

The Mumbai Traffic Police, in a post on X, said that the traffic movement is slow at Aarey Bridge (Dindoshi) South Bound due to a car breakdown.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Aarey Bridge (Dindoshi) South Bound Due To Car Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 6, 2025

In another post, it said that traffic movement is slow at Bindhu Madhav Junction (Vikhroli) South Bound due to a tempo breakdown.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Bindhu Madhav Junction (Vikroli) South Bound Due To Tempo Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 6, 2025

Mumbai Traffic Police to accept digital copies of driving licenses, registration and PUC certificates

In a significant step towards digitisation and simplifying compliance for vehicle owners, the Mumbai Traffic Police has directed all officers to accept digital copies of driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, insurance, and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates stored in DigiLocker or the mParivahan app.

This decision comes in response to complaints from citizens who received e-challan penalties despite presenting valid digital copies of their documents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has clarified that digital versions of these documents, accessible through DigiLocker and mParivahan, are legally equivalent to physical copies under Sections 4 and 5 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. These provisions grant legal recognition to electronic records and digital signatures.

The notification emphasises that once a document is digitally signed, it is considered as valid as the original physical copy. This aims to reduce the inconvenience for vehicle owners, who will no longer need to carry physical copies of their documents, as long as they are available in the approved digital format.

Traffic police officers have been instructed to verify the digital documents presented through the apps and to refrain from issuing fines or seizing vehicles unless other violations are found. Strict compliance with the directive is expected across all traffic sections.