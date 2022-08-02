Mumbai: Trafficked woman ‘reunited’ with family by YouTubers

The YouTubers, one in Karachi and other in Kurla, helped the woman talk to family via video call; she now urges Indian embassy to help repatriate her

Family members of Hamida Bano (below) in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla during the video call. Pic/Satej Shinde

Hamida Bano, who left India 20 years ago in search of a job in gulf countries, had no idea that she would end up trafficked to Pakistan. Thanks to two YouTubers—one based in Kurla and one in Karachi, Pakistan, she was virtually reunited with her family in Kurla. Bano, in her mid 50s, and her family are now urging the Indian embassy in Pakistan to repatriate her as she does not have any money or even a passport.