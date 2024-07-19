Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Updates: Trains on CR slow, commuters fume; trailer breakdown slows traffic in Dadar

Updated on: 19 July,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Some commuters who travel on Harbour line of Central Railway claimed that there were no trains available to commute between Panvel & CSMT

Mumbai Traffic Updates: Trains on CR slow, commuters fume; trailer breakdown slows traffic in Dadar

Representative image

Mumbai has been seeing intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday. On Friday, the rains lashed parts of the city which had a cascading effect on the city's transportation with commuters on the Western and Central Railway stating that trains are not running on time. Some commuters claimed that the trains on Central Railway's Main Line were running by at least 15 minutes.  


Meanwhile, some commuters who travel on the Harbour line of Central Railway claimed that there were no trains available to commute between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The commuter, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "No trains in CSMT direction from Panvel (Mumbai Harbour Central Railway) since 40 minutes. Do you don't have the importance of timing? No announcement for this delay."


The RailSeva officials replying to the commuters requested them to share their contact details and suggested raising their concern on the Railways' 'Rail Madad' platform or their helpline number for redressal. For necessary action escalated to the concerned official--Central Railway DRM, it further stated. 


However, the Central Railway, in their 8 am monsoon update stated that the train services were running smoothly across all corridors. A similar update was provided by Western Railway. 

Concurrently, a dumper and a trailer breakdown on Malad's Pathanwadi bridge and a trailer breakdown on Dadar's TT bridge slowed the traffic in the areas. Mumbai Traffic Police took to their social media handle to inform the public of the same. 

central railway western railway mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai railways

