Central Railway has undertaken work of widening platform no 1 at Dadar station due to which runs of the trains have been extended.

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Trains terminating, originating at Dadar extended upto Parel due to infrastructure work x 00:00

The Central Railway, on Monday, announced that the run of trains that either originate or terminate at Dadar has been extended up to Parel from Friday. CR has undertaken work of widening platform no 1 at Dadar station due to which runs of the trains have been extended.

Central Railway in their press statement said that they have decided to widen platform no 1 of Dadar which presently has a length of 270 meters and a width of seven meters. “It is decided to increase width from current 7 meters to 10.5 meters. Thus width increase will be by 3.5 meters additional. The work will start from September 15 (Friday), it is expected to complete the work in the coming two months with the cost of Rs 1 crore,” the Railway statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For this width widening works, all slow locals (Up + Down) which originate and terminate from Dadar platform no. 2 are hereby extended up to Parel suburban terminus. Thus following 11 pairs of Dadar originating/terminating slow locals will henceforth originate/terminate from Parel station from September 15 (Friday) to till further advice,” they further said in the statement.

The details of the 11 pairs of suburban services which are to be extended are as under:

Thane-Dadar arriving Dadar at 08.07 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 08.13 hrs and will depart Parel at 08.17 hrs for Kalyan

Titwala-Dadar arriving Dadar at 09.37 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 09.40 hrs and will depart Parel at 09.42 hrs for Kalyan

Kalyan-Dadar arriving Dadar at 12.55 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 12.58 hrs and will depart Parel at 13.01 hrs for Kalyan

Thane-Dadar arriving Dadar at 17.51 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 17.54 hrs and will depart Parel at 17.56 hrs for Dombivali

Thane-Dadar arriving Dadar at 18.10 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 18.13 hrs and will depart Parel at 18.15 hrs for Kalyan

Dombivali-Dadar arriving Dadar at 18.35 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 18.38 hrs and will depart Parel at 18.40 hrs for Kalyan

Thane-Dadar arriving Dadar at 19.03 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 19.06 hrs and will depart Parel at 19.08 hrs for Kalyan

Dombivali-Dadar arriving Dadar at 19.39 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 19.42 hrs and will depart Parel at 19.44 hrs for Dombivali

Thane-Dadar arriving Dadar at 19.49 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 19.52 hrs and will depart Parel at 19.54 hrs for Thane

Kalyan-Dadar arriving Dadar at 20.20 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 20.23 hrs and will depart Parel at 20.25 hrs for Kalyan

Thane-Dadar arriving Dadar at 22.20 hrs will run upto Parel arriving at 22.23 hrs and will depart Parel at 22.25 hrs for Thane