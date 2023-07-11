n the traffic notification, The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a directive to restrict the movement of private buses on the Eastern Freeway until Oct 31, 2023

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project: Police issues traffic advisory, check list of alternate routes x 00:00

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and alleviate inconvenience caused by ongoing construction activities of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1, Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory.

In the traffic notification, The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a directive to restrict the movement of private buses on the Eastern Freeway until October 31, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic notification was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Mumbai, Gaurav Singh.

It said, whereas, it has been observed that the ongoing construction activities of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1 is impeding vehicular movement on Eastern Freeway and therefore, in order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic and prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public an order was being issued.

The notification further said that there shall be no plying of private buses on Eastern Freeway (both South and North bound) till 31/10/23.

The decision comes in light of the observation that the construction work is impeding vehicular movement on the Eastern Freeway, causing potential danger and inconvenience to the public. To mitigate these issues, the traffic police have implemented the following alternative routes for private passenger buses:

Alternate routes for private passenger buses:

For Southbound Private Passenger Buses:

The designated route for buses is as follows: Bhakti Park - Shanti Nagar - Dayashankar Chowk - Godrej Junction - Sewree Phatak - Gadi Adda - Reay Road/BPT Toll naka - Kaklij Chowk - P. D'Mello Road - Wadibunder - and onward to their respective destinations.

For Northbound Private Passenger Buses:

Buses traveling northbound are advised to take the following route: Wadibunder - P. D'Mello Road - Kaklij Chowk - Reay Road/BPT Toll naka - Gadi Adda - Sewree Phatak - Godrej Junction - Dayashankar Chowk - Shanti Nagar - Bhakti Park - and proceed to their intended destinations.

These alternative routes aim to divert private passenger buses from the Eastern Freeway to allow smoother traffic flow and minimize disruptions to the on going construction work.

The Mumbai Traffic Police urge all private bus operators, drivers, and commuters to adhere to this advisory for the specified period. By cooperating and following the alternative routes, the public can contribute to ensuring the safety and convenience of all road users during the construction phase of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1.