Mumbai Police issues list of traffic diversions, alternate routes ahead of President Murmu's visit

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued traffic diversions and shared a list of alternate routes around Dadar area of Mumbai ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit. President Murmu on arrived in Nagpur on a visit to Maharashtra. This is Murmu's first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the top constitutional office in July last year.

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said, On 06/07/2023 during Mumbai visit, the Honourable V.V.I.P. will be visiting Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, situated in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic Divsioin in Mumbai. During the visit of Honourable V.V.I.P, temporary traffic arrangements at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and adjoining roads in the premises will be in place.

The notification said that the following traffic regulation and control shall be made from 14.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs. on 06/07/2023

As part of the arrangements, the following traffic regulations and controls will be enforced:

- S. K. Bole Road: S. K. Bole Road will be closed for all types of vehicles, starting from the Portuguese Church junction to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction.

Optional Route:

Motorists traveling from the Portuguese Church Junction to Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction are advised to take the alternate route. From the Portuguese Church Junction, vehicles should proceed via Gokhale Road, Jakhadevi Junction (right turn), Shankar Ghanekar Road, Sant Rohidas Chowk (backside entry gate of Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir), Leningrad Chowk, and Appasaheb Marathe Road/Sayani Road to reach their desired destination.

- Kashinath Dhuru Road: Kashinath Dhuru Road will be closed for all types of vehicles from Kashinath Dhuru Junction to Aagar Bazar Circle. However, once the Honourable V.V.I.P. party departs from the area, traffic movement will be regulated and controlled from Aagar Bazar Chowk towards Portuguese Church through S.K. Bole Road.

Optional Route:

Motorists traveling from Kashinath Dhuru Junction towards Gokhle Road and Portuguese Church Junction via Aagar Bazar Chowk are advised to take the alternate route. From Kashinath Dhuru Junction, vehicles should proceed via MTNL Road (left turn), Govind Patvardhan Road (right turn), and Gokhle Road to reach Portuguese Church Junction. Alternatively, Babrekar Road can be used to reach Gokhle Road.

These temporary traffic arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of all individuals during the visit of the Honourable V.V.I.P. to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple. Commuters and residents are requested to cooperate with the authorities and follow the designated alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience, the traffic notification said on Wednesday.