Fourth death in the city due to tree falls this monsoon, the incident took place at Bachani Nagar, Malad East

Listen to this article Mumbai: Tree-fall kills 70-year-old woman at Malad, two injured x 00:00

A 70-year-old woman died and two people were injured when a dead branch of a jamun tree fell on them from a private society in Malad East on Tuesday evening. This is the fourth death in the city due to tree collapses this monsoon. The incident took place at 4.30 pm at Bachani Nagar, Malad East. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) records, the dead branch fell from a jamun tree in the Murmumal Mansion private compound onto Jai Bhavani Marg. Two women and a three-year-old child were walking on the road when the branch fell on them.

The 70-year-old woman, identified as Chindabaai Baban Ahire, was seriously injured and was taken to Shatabdi hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The other woman, Rekhabai Sonawane, 46, and her grandson, Rudra Sonwane, were also injured. The woman suffered a head injury, while the boy’s right hand was fractured. They are both being treated at Jeevan Jyoti hospital.

The BMC’s P-North ward did not issue any notice to the society this year for trimming the trees. However, the civic body does conduct a survey of trees on private premises before the monsoon every year. If the BMC finds any dangerous or dead trees that could fall due to heavy rains, they issue a notice to the occupant and order them to cut the tree. This year, the civic body issued notices to 5,000 societies to trim their trees. After the occupants paid the fees to the municipal corporation, the trees were trimmed.

