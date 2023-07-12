Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai

Experts attribute the increase in accidents in Navi Mumbai and Thane to the lack of proper public transportation

In Navi Mumbai and Thane, the number of accidents has steadily increased. Representation pic

A comparison of road accident numbers in Thane and Navi Mumbai with Mumbai over the last few years shows that the number of accidents in Thane and Navi Mumbai seems to be increasing, while the number of accidents in Mumbai has decreased. However, the death rate in Mumbai has remained high.

According to official statistics released by the RTO, there were 855 road accidents in Mumbai city between January and May 2022, with 175 deaths and 755 injuries. In the same period of 2023, the number of road accidents decreased to 439, but the number of deaths remained high at 113, with 402 injuries. This suggests that the number of accidents involving large passenger vehicles, such as buses and station wagons, has increased.

In Navi Mumbai and Thane, however, the number of accidents has been steadily increasing. In Navi Mumbai, there were 299 accidents between January and May 2022, and this number has increased to 321 for the same period in 2023. In 2022, there were 123 deaths and 233 injuries in Navi Mumbai’s 299 accidents. In 2023, the number of accidents has decreased to 92, but the number of injuries has increased to 261.

In Thane city, the number of accidents in January-May 2022 was 359, and this number has increased to 381 in 2023. The number of deaths in accidents in January-May 2022 was 94, with 318 injured. In January-May 2023, the number of deaths decreased to 88, but the number of injured has increased to 343.

Experts attribute the increase in accidents in Navi Mumbai and Thane to the lack of proper public transportation. “Everyone works in Mumbai and stays in Navi Mumbai and Thane. The trains are crowded, the bus services are limited and irrational, and everyone is in a two-wheeler leading to more traffic, indiscipline, and accidents,” said commuter Ranjeet Munshi.

“For road accidents and highways, the government needs to set up a high-powered committee which should include citizen representatives to review the situation and suggest remedial actions,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.

Samruddhi mishap: Driver charged

Maharashtra transport department has revoked the driving licence of the bus driver booked for drunken driving. The bus he was driving had crashed into a divider on Samruddhi Expressway on July 1 and burst into flames killing 25 passengers, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said.

