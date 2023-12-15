Mumbai: Trees near flyovers being pruned to avoid mishaps

Civic officials say goal is to ensure bikers are safe, work being carried out at night

The work is being carried out by contractors appointed at the ward level

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pruning the branches of trees that protrude over flyovers and bridges for the safety of bikers and sanitation purposes. The work takes place mostly at night and before dawn to avoid disturbing traffic.

Every year, the BMC carries out pruning before the monsoon to prevent accidents due to falling branches and trees. This year, the civic body has decided to chop overgrown branches and the trees at the side of flyover or arterial roads. “The move is for the safety of vehicles, especially bikers, who ride to the sides of flyovers. Sometimes overgrown branches fall on bridges or flyovers, causing motorists travelling at a high speed to crash. We have identified around 15 flyovers. The drive has already started,” said an official from the garden department.

He added that the step is also part of a deep clean drive where the BMC has undertaken an integrated approach to keep the city clean. The 15 flyovers include Dadar’s Tilak bridge, the JJ and Lalbaug overpasses as well as the Captain Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle and flyovers on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road. The activity will be completed on Sunday. It is being carried out by contractors appointed at the ward level. Tree officers are supervising the work in each of the 24 wards.