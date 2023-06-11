Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

They ultimately settled at Rs 25 lakh before releasing him and Trivedi approached the police. 

In order to ensure they were not arrested via mobile phone location tracking, three alleged kidnappers used walkie talkies to communicate while committing the crime. The police, however, had their own trick up their sleeve.


According to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, the accused, Pradhyumn Gupta, 24, Pradeep Kumar, 31 and Anup Kumar, 20, lured Manoj Trivedi, who owns an electrical appliance manufacturing plant, to Kopar in Mandvi, where they allegedly robbed him of Rs 40,000 at kinfepoint and demanded a further Rs 4 crore if he wanted to keep his family safe. They ultimately settled at Rs 25 lakh before releasing him and Trivedi approached the police. 


Acting on the police’s instructions,  Trivedi called up the accused and told them he had the cash ready. The police laid a trap at a predecided spot on the highway near Pelhar, and arrested the trio as soon as they showed up to collect the money, said officers. 


